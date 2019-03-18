318 Restaurant Week kicks off on March 18

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -If you are looking to try out some new food in Shreveport-Bossier City — this is the perfect week to do it.
The Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau is bringing back it’s annual 318 Restaurant Week. Around 50 restaurants will be participating and offering special menu items, as well as $10 lunches and $20 dinners.
“We really want people to try something new,” said Vice President of Communications Brandy Evans. “I know we all have our favorites that we go to on a regular basis, but we really hope that because the lunches are $10, and the dinners are $20 that people get out.”
This event allows visitors and locals the chance to dine out and experience the restaurant scene between the two cities.
“For many of them, they tell us this has a huge economic impact to their restaurant,” Evans said.
Also included this week is one night only dining experiences. People can purchase tickets and experience a unique food theme at certain restaurants.
“For some of our restaurant tours, they gain new customers, they get repeat customers who haven’t been therein awhile, and they get to celebrate and work and nurture those relationships throughout the year,” Evans said.
Megan Chavez is a chef and owns a brand new restaurant in Shreveport called Tempo Eatery located inside the downtown airport.
She’s attended this event in the past, but is excited to be a part of it as a restaurant owner, and hopes people will come out and support local restaurants in our area.
“You’re getting to share moments with your family,” she said. “You’re getting to break bread with your friends, and then the restaurant owners are going to come out and thank you for coming so I think it’s really neat that everybody’s starting to gather and it’s becoming bigger and bigger every single year.”
318 Restaurant Week begins Monday, March 18 and lasts until Saturday, March 23.
