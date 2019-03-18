Polls open for early voting in Louisiana

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Early voting is underway for Lousiana’s March 30 election.
The biggest race for Northwest Louisiana is the open judicial seat on the second circuit court of appeals which covers Bossier and Webster Parishes.
District Court Judge Jeff Thompson and Prosecutor Jason Brown are vying for the seat.
Bienville, Caddo, Natchitoches and Sabine Parishes also have open seats or propositions on their ballots.
You can vote at your parish’s Registrar of Voter’s office until Saturday. Offices are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
