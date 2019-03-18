Police seek help identifying person who picked up lost wallet

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City authorities are asking for help identifying the man who picked up a woman's wallet.
The woman accidentally dropped her wallet from her purse Feb. 5 at a Bossier City casino.
Surveillance cameras caught images of a male retrieving the lost wallet then leaving the casino.
He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored blue jeans and yellow sneakers.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or to use the website p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.
