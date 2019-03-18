Police seek help identifying person who picked up lost wallet

Police seek help identifying person who picked up lost wallet
Bossier City police are asking for help identifying this male.
By Curtis Heyen | March 17, 2019 at 11:03 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:03 PM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City authorities are asking for help identifying the man who picked up a woman's wallet.

The woman accidentally dropped her wallet from her purse Feb. 5 at a Bossier City casino.

Surveillance cameras caught images of a male retrieving the lost wallet then leaving the casino.

He was wearing a black T-shirt, dark-colored blue jeans and yellow sneakers.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or to use the website p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.