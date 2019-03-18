More sunshine and mild weather on the way

By the weekend, an upper-level storm system will approach from the west and in bring scattered showers and a few rumbles on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and a few storms could linger into early next week as well. Because of the clouds and rain, highs this weekend will likely only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the weather this week. Now is the time to start thinking of a backup plan just in case rain impacts your weekend plans.