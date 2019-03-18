More sunshine and mild weather on the way

It's been a BEAUTIFUL start to the work week. There's been no shortage sunshine today and afternoon temperatures have been on either side of 70 degrees. Expect more sunshine and, overall, dry conditions to continue for the rest of the work week. Our rain chances won't start to pick up until the weekend.
The rest of the afternoon and evening are looking great. Temperatures will quickly drop through the 60s this evening. Most places will drop back into the 50s by 8 or 9 p.m., so you'll probably need at least a light jacket if you're going to be out and about this evening. There will be no need for your rain gear, though.
The overnight will be mostly clear and quiet. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. You'll need a heavy jacket first thing Tuesday morning.
There will be about a 25 temperature swing from Tuesday morning’s lows and Tuesday afternoon’s highs. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year. Tuesday will feature a lot of sunshine with a few clouds and a southeast breeze at 5-10 mph.
On Wednesday, a weak cold front will drop south across the area. This front won’t have a huge impact on our weather. It’s not going to be a big rain maker for the ArkLaTex. However, a handful of showers will be possible as it passes through the area. It’s also not going to have a big impact on our temperatures. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be on either side of 70 degrees and lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
By the weekend, an upper-level storm system will approach from the west and in bring scattered showers and a few rumbles on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and a few storms could linger into early next week as well. Because of the clouds and rain, highs this weekend will likely only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the weather this week. Now is the time to start thinking of a backup plan just in case rain impacts your weekend plans.
