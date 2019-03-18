3 men, 2 women charged in counterfeiting scheme

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Five people were arrested after police recovered more than $4,000 in counterfeit money. According to Sheriff Steve Prator, the suspects attempted to pass six counterfeit $100 bills at three different businesses on North Market Street, between Mar. 5 and 12.
Annette Schoen, 43, Christopher Gipson Jr., 22, and Calvin Phillips, 33, were arrested for negotiating or attempting to negotiate the counterfeit money.
Upon further investigation, detectives were led to a room at the Ramada Inn, at 5555 Financial Plaza, where they executed a search warrant and recovered two laptop computers, printing paper, a printer, four cell phones, cutting devices and approximately $4,000 in printed counterfeit $100 bills.
A small amount of methamphetamine was also seized from the room.
Police arrested Edward DeYoung, 45, and Antonia Hernandez, 38, who were both staying in the room.
The counterfeit money seized from the room also linked DeYoung and Hernandez to the other arrested suspects and the six counterfeit $100 dollar bills that were passed on North Market Street.
Both DeYoung and Hernandez were arrested on 45 counts of monetary instrument abuse and one count each of possession of schedule II. Schoen, Gipson, and Phillips were each charged with one count of monetary instrument abuse.
Each suspect was booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
