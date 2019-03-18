Fire damages apartment; tenant escapes unhurt

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An apartment's tenant escaped unhurt when fire broke out in the residence.
The fire reported at 1:14 p.m. Monday was in an upstairs unit at Colonial Plaza Apartments in the 200 block of Sand Beach Boulevard in Shreveport.
Smoke was coming from the apartment when firefighters arrived four minutes later, said Skip Pinkston, chief of special operations and safety at the Shreveport Fire Department.
The 10 firefighting units and 28 firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen.
The apartment sustained smoke damage. The apartment below has some minor water damage.
