Entergy rolling out new electric meters

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - New technologies could help Entergy customers bills low.
In Natchitoches and Bienville Parishes, crews are installing advance electric meters across the state.
Entergy promises more accurate electricity and gas readings with the new meters, which they hope will show up as savings on your bill.
Officials say they’ll be able to update every customer’s electricity usage every 15 minutes.
The new meters will allow Entergy to better communicate with the meters and detect power failures.
Officials hope they'll be able to do a better job of restoring power.
Entergy plans to install all the new meters by 2021.
