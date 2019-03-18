Cool start to your Monday

Good morning! It will be a cool start to your week with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across the area. Some places may be in the upper 30s. No issues on your morning commute. Expect dry conditions and lots of sunshine once the sun rises later this morning. You will need the jacket and the sunglasses out the door.
Highs will get into the upper 60s later this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows won't drop as much into the mid 40s.
We will continue to have a very nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex through most of this week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s through tomorrow and Wednesday. We will continue to stay dry as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine.
70s continue for Friday, but a few more clouds build in throughout the afternoon and evening hours. A shower or two possible in the evening. Our next weather maker looks to move in next Saturday and Sunday with scattered rain and storm chances as another system approaches our area. Highs in the upper 60s Saturday, with low 70s on Sunday. You will need to have some indoor activities planned for this upcoming weekend.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.