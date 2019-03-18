11 cases of credit/debit card fraud reported over the weekend, authorities say

(KSLA) - Bossier authorities are urging you to check your bank accounts.
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force has received nearly a dozen reports of credit/debit card fraud that occurred over the weekend.
The perpetrators used cloned cards at various ATMs at financial institutions and retail stores to withdraw cash from people’s accounts.
Barksdale Federal Credit Union has confirmed with KSLA News 12 that it is among the locations where debit or credit cards might have been compromised through the scam.
And Bossier City police say 11 BFCU customers have reported money missing from their accounts - possibly due to their debit cards being cloned.
Now task force members are working to learn more about how the thieves stole the customers’ information.
Authorities say card holders should:
- check their accounts daily,
- immediately report any unauthorized charges or suspicious activity;
- shield your account number from view when using your card in public;
- Secure the devices and networks you use online;
- Keep an eye out for skimmers and scanners.
- Look for signs of tampering on gas pumps, ATMs and other points of sale where credit and debit cards are used.
Investigators also are asking businesses that have stand-alone ATMs to report any suspicious activity.
And if you think your accounts have been compromised, call the task force at (318) 741-8669 or your local law enforcement agency.
EARLIER THIS YEAR
- The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested a 15-year-old on six counts of monetary instrument abuse in January.
- Marius Dinu and a 16-year-old were arrested earlier this month on 40 counts of bank fraud and 180 counts of attempted bank fraud.
- Two 17-year-olds were arrested last week on charges of racketeering and 62 counts of monetary instrument abuse involving victims from Louisiana, Texas, Florida, California and Ohio.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.