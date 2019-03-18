Bossier authorities looking for information about Friday’s homicide

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish sheriff’s detectives are continuing their investigation into a homicide in the Benton area.
A family gathering was underway when 31-year-old Caleb Pippenger was found dead in front of his home on Post Oak Drive around 10 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, the Bossier Parish coroner’s office confirmed his death was the result of a gunshot wound.
The Sheriff’s Office says it is treating Pippenger’s death as a homicide.
While neighbors say they didn’t hear a gunshot, they did see a massive response by law enforcement officers.
“I just looked out the front door. Police were everywhere. They came up here and questioned us," said neighbor Kenneth Behan.
"They were out here all night long and the next day. That’s about all I know.”
Many neighbors say they didn’t know Pippenger.
KSLA News 12 reached out to a family friend who says the whole family is still in shock.
“Please emphasize to the public that if anybody has any information about this case or possibly heard or saw anything on that Friday night near the residence to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 965-2203,” sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said in an e-mail.
Tips can also be given to Bossier Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 424-4100.
