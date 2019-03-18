Another person arrested over gunfire that narrowly missed three children

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Kentucky authorities are holding another suspect in a drive-by shooting early this month in Bienville Parish.
Kenquan Deangelo Mayfield, 19, remains in the Hardin County Detention Center in Elizabethtown.
Police in Radcliff, Ky., and members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the Ringgold resident Wednesday.
He was found hiding in the attic of his mother’s residence in Radcliff, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Department reports.
Mayfield was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday as a fugitive from another state.
He will be charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder once he is brought back to face charges in Bienville Parish, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
Mayfield is a suspect in a drive-by shooting shortly after 6 p.m. March 3 at a residence on Blacksmith Road south of Ringgold.
That’s where at least two people in a vehicle fired numerous rounds from at least two different guns into the residence and a parked car.
One round traveled through a window of the residence, narrowly missing three children.
Already facing charges in the case is 20-year-old Isaiah Fritz Walter, of Ringgold.
He too is charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Walter is being held in the Bienville Parish Jail. His bond also has been set at $1 million.
