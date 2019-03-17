World of Wheels car show promotes prostate cancer awareness

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The Shreveport World of Wheels Custom Auto Show boasts more than just an impressive collection of automobiles and celebrity guests.
The annual event at the Shreveport Convention Center, also helps spread awareness about prostate cancer.
Attendees of the show have the opportunity to speak with medical professionals about the disease and complete a blood test to check their prostate.
“We measure your Prostate Specific Antigen, a substance made by cells in the prostate gland,” Registered Nurse Daniel Green says. “This test can help early detect the test.”
At the show stage three prostate cancer survivor Ronnie Humphrey of Humphrey Racing, spoke about the importance of early detection.
“I want people to know how important getting an annual test can be to save your life,” Humphrey says. “I am thankful to be alive and now I want to help others.”
According to the American Cancer Society, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.
African-American and older men are more likely to develop prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society also says about six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older.
The car show kicked off Friday, Mar. 15 and will end on Sunday, Mar 17. If you would like to learn more about prostate cancer please click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.