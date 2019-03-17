Part of eastbound I-20 to be closed for repairs tonight, Monday morning

(KSLA) - Motorists traveling from Texas to Louisiana on Interstate 20 will have to find a different route tonight and Monday morning.
A portion of eastbound I-20 at Exit 3 at Greenwood will be closed for repairs starting at 8 p.m. today, the Louisiana highway department reports.
That work is expected to take until about 6 a.m. Monday to be completed.
Meantime, eastbound I-20 will be closed and all eastbound traffic will be detoured via U.S. Highway 80.
This is the same area where westbound I-20 was closed for emergency repairs in late February.
And starting Monday, there will be intermittent lane closures on Interstate 220 between U.S. Highway 71 (North Market Street) and Louisiana Highway 173 (Hilry Huckaby III Avenue).
All are related to work on Segment K-2 of the Interstate 49 Segment K2 project in Shreveport.
These closure will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Following is the schedule:
MONDAY
- Right lane of eastbound I-220 ramp to northbound Interstate 49
Reason: work on finger joints
TUESDAY
- Right lane of eastbound I-220 ramp to northbound I-49
Reason: work on finger joints
- Right lane of eastbound I-220
Reason: incidental paving
WEDNESDAY
- Right lane of eastbound I-220 ramp to northbound I-49
Reason: work on finger joints
THURSDAY
- Left lane of eastbound I-220 ramp to northbound I-49
Reason: work on finger joints
FRIDAY
- Left lane of eastbound I-220 to northbound I-49
Reason: work on finger joints
- Left lane of westbound I-220
Reason: incidental paving
- Southbound I-49 ramp to eastbound I-220
Reason: work on finger joints
SATURDAY
- Southbound I-49 ramp to eastbound I-220
Reason: work on finger joints
These closures come on the heels of closures this weekend in neighboring Bossier Parish.
Authorities urge motorists to drive with caution in the construction zones and to be mindful of work crews and their equipment.
- Visit LaDOTD’s website, Facebook page or Twitter page.
- Call 511,
- Visit the website 511la.org, or,
- if you are an out-of-state traveler, call toll-free at (888) ROAD-511 (888-762-3511).
