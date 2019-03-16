Suspect wanted by US Marshals caught after high speed pursuit

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals led Harrison County deputies on a high speed chase around 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 16th.
The suspect, identified as Troy Randall Owen Jr. of Longview, fled from authorities after a disturbance call on Redmond Rd.
Owen led police on a high speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the vehicle on I-20 Eastbound at the 596 mile marker.
Once apprehended deputies discovered his warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service, adding to his local charges including evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Owen has been booked into the Harrison County Jail and is currently waiting to be arraigned.
