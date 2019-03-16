Pleasant and dry forecast through next week

An extended stretch of dry weather is expected for the next week. After some cold nights this weekend, temperatures will gradually warm back up as we head toward the arrival of spring.
Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s tonight with some patchy light frost possible around and north of I-30. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s by afternoon. Sunday looks very similar with a cold start in the morning, but pleasantly mild conditions in the low to mid 60s by afternoon.
There are no major storm systems expected next week. We’ll see some occasional cloudiness mixed in with the sunshine, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s the first half of the week. By the end of the week we’ll get back into the low 70s.
Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
