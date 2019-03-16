LHSCA All Star Weekend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It’s Louisiana High School Coaches Association All Star Weekend. The big day that we celebrate some of the best senior hoopers in the State of Louisiana. The West Side loaded with talent from this area. We also have Tiara Young on the East Side now. The Girls game starts at 1pm.
On the Boys side, the athlete of the week trophy is well represented on the west side too, Jacoby Decker, TraMichael Moton and Zarious Lewis all on the same team. Big Jesse Davis and CJ Carpenter are also on the roster for the West Side. The Boys game starts at 3pm. The Coaches excited about the talent in the State. They Say the Eastside is loaded like a baked potato.
