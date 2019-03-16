Great weekend to get outdoors!

This is the first fully dry weekend since January 5th and 6th of 2019. Make sure to get out and enjoy it and soak in some Vitamin D! There are many great events happening this weekend to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.
51st Annual Jonquil Festival in Washington State Park in Arkansas is happening today and tomorrow. You will want to keep the jacket and sunglasses handy both days. North winds stick with us over the 48 hours bringing a cool breeze into the forecast. Highs in the upper 50s today, low 60s tomorrow.
SATURDAY: If you haven’t been to Chimp Haven, this is one of the rare opportunities you have to see the largest Chimpanzee Sanctuary. Temperatures will be into the 40s early this morning and by noon temperatures will be into the mid to upper 50s. Keep the jacket and sunglasses handy.
SUNDAY: You can attend the Annual Greens on the Red Festival tomorrow at the Highland Community Garden. This is a free event for the public and goes from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Temperatures wise we will be sitting into the low 60s all afternoon with lots of sunshine.
ST. PATRICK’S DAY is tomorrow and there are a ton of events happening for you to celebrate the holiday! Temperatures will be in the 40s throughout the morning hours and then rising into the low 60s throughout the afternoon. Don’t forget the sunglasses, there will be plenty of sunshine!
If you want to celebrate early today, there are a few options. Great Raft Brewery is hosting their St. Paddy’s Day Crawfish Boil today from 1:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. Keep the jacket handy if you plan on attending this event or the St. Paddy’s Day Beard Bash at Red River Brewery. Temperatures will be into the mid 50s, rising near 60 later this afternoon.
You can also head to Flying Heart Brewery tomorrow to celebrate the Luck of the Irish. Live music starts at 5pm. Temperatures will stay cool in the morning hours and warm into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon. Jacket and sunglasses required.
If you want more fun event ideas, you can head over to our ArkLaTex Weekend website.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.