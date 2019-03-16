Fantastic weekend to get outdoors

Good morning! It's a cool start to your Saturday. Temperatures are starting out in the low 30s to low 40s across the ArkLaTex. You will need to keep the jacket handy throughout the day. Good news, it was a gorgeous sunrise and there will be a lot of sunshine in store for this weekend.
Highs today get into the upper 50s, low 60s. Northeast winds will be anywhere from 10-15mph causing a cool breeze throughout the day. Today will be a great day to get outdoors and soak in some Vitamin D! Lows drops into the mid to upper 30s tonight. A frost may be possible in the extreme northern portions of the area.
We will continue to have a very nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex. It will another great to get outdoors tomorrow especially if you plans n attending any events around the area. If you have any St. Patrick's Day plans for Sunday, it will be another chilly start in the 30s and 40s. Highs in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
By the beginning of next week, temperatures will be back up into the mid to upper 60s through the middle of the week. We will continue to stay dry as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine. 70s continue for Friday, but a few more clouds build in throughout the afternoon hours. A shower or two possible in the evening.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
