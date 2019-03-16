BPSO investigates homicide; body found in front yard

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a death in the Benton area that took place Friday, Mar. 15.
Investigators arrived on scene at the 100 block of Post Oak Drive, just off Crouch Road, Friday evening.
They found the deceased, Caleb Pippenger, 41 lying in the front yard of his residence.
Pippenger’s family called authorities after finding him unresponsive around 10:00 p.m. during a family get-together. The BPSO is investigating his death as a homicide.
Anyone with information about this case or who has witnessed anything suspicious in the area of Post Oak Drive near Cypress Grove Circle is asked to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100
