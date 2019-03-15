World of Wheels runs Mar. 15-17 at Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The biggest car show is making its way back to the Arklatex this weekend! World of Wheels starts at 5 p.m. Mar. 15 at the Shreveport Convention Center. It runs through Sunday, Mar. 17.
There will be over 200 vehicles on display. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of the latest model cars, custom trucks and motorcycles.
There will be lots of fun for people of all ages including face painting, a bounce house and celebrity guests.
This year’s event will feature former WWE Wrestling champ Kelly Kelly, Buff Bagwell, aka “Nature Boy” and former Dallas Cowboy’s cheerleader, Tenea Brooks. They will be signing autographs on the celebrity stage.
Tickets for the event are $14.00 for adults, $6.00 for children 6-11 and free for children 5 and under.
For more information and more on the World of Wheels event you can go here.
