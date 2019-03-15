TBOS: Bossier Parish residents encouraged to L.O.C. up

BOSSIER PARISH (KSLA) - If you commit a crime in Bossier Parish — there's a good chance you may be recorded.
According to Bossier Parish officials, more homeowners are now installing surveillance cameras. An extra pair of eyes are being installed at the Cypress Bend Subdivision in North Bossier Parish.
Deputy Brandon Masters encouraged the homeowners association to invest in surveillance cameras
"Even if it is a vehicle description or a person description," Masters said. "These with these cameras we can ven get license plates.
It's all a part of the sheriff's L.O.C. Campaign — which stands for lock, observe and call. The campaign is to encourage residents to lock your car doors, observe suspicious behavior call the sheriff's office if you see anything.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington started the campaign after Barksdale Airman Joshua Kidd was killed feet away from his home in Greenacres Place subdivision in North Bossier City.
Neighbors believe Kidd was protecting the area from burglars.
"That pushed us over the limit we can't have that in Bossier Parish," Masters said. "Our citizens are dying in their own yards tragically trying to protect their homes."
Deputy Masters also speaks to schools and organizations to give them tips on staying safe. Recently, he spoke to parents teachers, and students at a safety summit that included internet safety and bullying hosted by W.T. Lewis Elementary.
He continues to push these cameras — saying they are a great tool for crime fighting for potentially all neighbors when registering with local law enforcement agencies.
"We are encouraging folks that they can register their cameras with us," Masters said. "We don't monitor them. We know if something happens down the street we can get with you and look at your cameras."
If you would like Deputy Masters speak with your neighborhood watch group and Homeowners’ Association, call (318) 925-2203 and ask to speak to a crime prevention officer.
