No. 1 seed LSU set to face No. 8 seed Florida in SEC Tournament
(Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne and Kirk Michelet | March 14, 2019 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 8:22 AM

NASHVILLE, TN (WAFB) - No. 1 seed LSU now knows it will face No. 8 seed Florida after the Gators beat No. 9 seed Arkansas, 66-50, in the SEC Tournament Thursday.

LSU (26-5, 16-2) will take on Florida (18-14, 9-9) Friday at noon on ESPN.

Florida stopped a three-game losing streak with Thursday’s victory against the Razorbacks.

The Tigers, winners of five in a row, have played in seven overtime games this season, two of those games have come against Florida.

LSU and Florida split the two-game series 1-1.

The Gators won the first matchup against LSU in Baton Rouge, 82-77, and LSU bounced back to beat Florida in Gainesville, 79-78.

GAME 1 LEADERS:

Florida:

  • KeVaughn Allen: 21 points
  • Noah Locke: 15 points, 5 rebounds
  • Kevarrius Hayes: 10 points, 7 rebounds

LSU:

  • Skylar Mays: 18 points
  • Naz Reid: 16 points, 15 rebounds
  • Tremont Waters: 10 points
  • Kavell Bigby-Williams: 10 points, 6 rebounds
  • Maron Taylor: 10 points, 5 rebounds

GAME 2 LEADERS:

Florida:

  • Jaylen Hudson: 33 points
  • Keyontae Johnson: 15 points, 3 rebounds
  • Kevarrius Hayes: 8 points, 15 rebounds

LSU:

  • Javonte Smart: 15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Skylar Mays: 11 points
  • Naz Reid: 9 points, 5 rebounds

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade remains suspended.

He released a statement Thursday morning asking the LSU Board of Supervisors to lift the suspension.

LSU’s legal counsel released a statement of its own on the matter.

Wade was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on Friday, Mar. 8.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.