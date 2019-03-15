I-20 construction near Louisiana/Texas state line expected to be finished this summer

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It has almost been a year and construction along Interstate 20 near the Louisiana/ Texas state line is still impacting drivers.
The patch, mill and overlay project began near the Monkhouse Drive exit in Shreveport and extends down near the Louisiana/ Texas state line.
DOTD says workers have been patching and removing parts of damaged roadway. At the state line workers are doing some shoulder widening that has reduced the interstate down to one lane in both directions.
When the project began, DOTD anticipated it being completed by Spring 2019, but now says the project should be completed by July of 2019.
The alternate route for drivers is to take U.S. 80, but DOTD is urging drivers not to use that route unless absolutely necessary.
“You have interstate volume traffic exiting off onto Highway 80," said public information officer, Erin Buchanan. "You now have traffic signals through there, you’re going through the town of Greenwood, the speed limit is lower, (and), you’ve got two truck stops through the that area.”
DOTD is also urging drivers to drive more carefully to avoid wrecks that can cause the interstate to shut down.
“We encourage people to stay off your phones, adhere to the speed limit, pay attention to what you’re doing, and just make it through safely,” said Buchanan. “You’re impacting not only yourself, but all of the thousand of motorists who are going through there as well.”
Buchanan says once this project is complete, drivers will see a much improved interstate.
