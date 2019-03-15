ETX authorities identify 75-year-old homicide victim

HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man found possibly shot to death on Thursday.
The body of Kenneth Raymond Smith, 75, of Waskom was found at a residence about a mile north of Don Long Road at Boggy Road in Harrison County.
That’s about two miles northwest of Bethany, La., and about seven miles southwest of Greenwood, La.
Smith’s body was sent to Tyler, Texas for an autopsy. He was a military veteran.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is working with with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office on this investigation.
