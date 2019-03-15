SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Early voting begins this weekend for Louisiana’s Mar. 30 election.
The biggest race on the ballot is for a judicial seat on the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals, 2nd District, Election Section 2. District Judge Jeff Thompson and Prosecutor Jason Brown, both Republicans, are vying for the seat.
It was previously held by Judge Henry Brown, who retired in October.
Retired Judge Joe Bleich is filling the seat temporarily until the election. Whoever wins this race will serve out the remainder of Brown’s term, which ends in 2020.
Here’s a look at the other races on the March 30 ballot:
Bienville
- School Board District 1
- Sharolyn Boston – NP
- Sylvia Dupree - D
Caddo
- Fire District 6 Tax Renewal
- Fire District 5 20 Mill Tax Proposition
Natchitoches
- Sales District 2 – ½% Sales and Use Tax – does not apply to city of Natchitoches or Town of Campti
Sabine
- Zwolle Tax Renewal
Webster
- Proposition – Allow Mayor of Sarepta, with council approval, to appoint a marshal who will be the Chief of Police for Town of Sarepta
Early voting begins on Saturday, March 16 and runs through March 23, except for Sunday, March 17.
The Parish Registrar of Voters’ office will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.
You can get more information by going to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office at https://www.sos.la.gov/ElectionsAndVoting/Pages/default.aspx.
