Cool start to your Friday

Good morning! We are trending 20-25 degrees colder than where we were yesterday. Temperature will be starting off in the upper 30s, low 40s across the ArkLaTex. You will need the jacket & hot coffee out the door. We will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, so you will also need the sunglasses.
Highs today get into the upper 50s, low 60s. Northwest winds will be anywhere from 10-20mph causing a cool breeze throughout the day. Lows drops into the mid to upper 30s tonight.
We will continue to have a very nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex. It will be a great week to eat outside or get your car washed after all the rain we've had. Temperatures continue to be below average through the weekend. Highs on Saturday in the upper 50s with lots of sunshine. If you have any St. Patrick's Day plans for Sunday, it will be a great one to get outside. Highs in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.
By the beginning of next week, temperatures will be back up into the mid to upper 60s through the middle of the week. We will continue to stay dry as well. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 70s with lots of sunshine.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
