Cool start to your Friday

We will continue to have a very nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex. It will be a great week to eat outside or get your car washed after all the rain we've had. Temperatures continue to be below average through the weekend. Highs on Saturday in the upper 50s with lots of sunshine. If you have any St. Patrick's Day plans for Sunday, it will be a great one to get outside. Highs in the low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.