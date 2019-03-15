Authorities name suspected gunman found dead in Cedar Grove home

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Authorities have identified a man whose body was found inside of a home in Cedar Grove.
According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, James Arthur Salone, 56, of Keithville, was found in the 100 block of Pine Tree Drive.
Salone was suspected of shooting a man and holding several people at gunpoint Wednesday night.
Deputies say he allegedly broke into a house where his ex-girlfriend, her children ages 12 and 14, and another man lived and tied up the family. The wounded man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman and her children escaped without injuries.
During the incident, Salone shot at law officers and eventually escaped by climbing out of a window.
Authorities’ search for Salone led to the house on Pine Tree Drive in south Shreveport on Thursday morning. As a result, a nearby school - Woodlawn High - was placed on lockdown and neighbors of the residence were evacuated.
They then sent a Shreveport Fire Department robot and later a K-9 inside.
Salone was identified through fingerprint comparison.
