Your pelvic floor: What is it? How is it important to your health?

"Consider a parking garage, (uses hands) this is the fourth floor, this is where highest contraction is, the top of our pelvic floor. So we want you to squeeze up and come back down to the basement, that's a good contraction. I need you to lift it up squeeze and come back down all the way, however, if you're already resting at the third-floor and I say squeeze, so you're fixing to do a jumping jack, that contraction is not nearly as effective as a full contraction."