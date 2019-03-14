Traffic alert: Work on drain to impact travel in Marshall, TX

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Motorists in the Marshall, Texas, area might want to find another route Thursday and Friday.
The inside lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 59 will be closed, restricting travel to the one lane, between Texas Highway 43 North and the Union Pacific Railroad.
The closure is so crews can repair a concrete drain on southbound US 59 under the Union Pacific underpass, the Texas Department of Transportation reports.
The work is expected to begin Thursday afternoon and be completed by late Friday afternoon.
Highway officials are urging motorists to be prepared for long delays when using that section of roadway and, if possible, to take an alternate route.
