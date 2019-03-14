Towing vessel sinks in Mississippi River near LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A towing vessel has sunk in the Mississippi River near LSU in Baton Rouge, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Four people on board the Michelle Ann vessel were rescued by another tug boat. The Coast Guard is at the scene investigating the cause of the incident.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the scene and is using sonar to locate the sunken vessel in the river.
A Coast Guard spokesperson said there were no injuries and no pollution reports due to the vessel sinking.
The Coast Guard has now also issued a waterway restriction as a result of the sinking. There is now a waterway closure from mile marker 224.5 to mile marker 226 on the Mississippi River.
This is a developing news story. WAFB is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story when more information is available.
