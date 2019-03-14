Thieves use stolen debit card to buy game console

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Police in East Texas are asking for the public’s help identifying two people caught on camera using a stolen debit card to buy a game console.
According to the Texarkana Police Department, several vehicles were broken into at the Super Bingo on Robinson Road on February 21.
Police said, shortly after, the men you see in the pictures showed up at Walmart in Atlanta and used one of the victims’ stolen debit card to buy a game console.
If you know their whereabouts call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 793-STOP.
