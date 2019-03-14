Suspect on the run after holding family at gunpoint; shooting at deputies

CADDO PARISH (KSLA) - Deputies are searching for a man that held several people, including a child and a teen, at gunpoint.
A call came in just before 10:00 p.m. in the 10000 block of Springridge-Texas State Line Road.
Deputies say James Salone, 56, allegedly broke into the house where his ex-girlfriend, her children ages 12 and 14, and another man lived and tied up the family.
Salone confronted his ex and the man, firing several shots inside the home, striking the man in his buttocks and shoulder while he attempted to escape.
He was then taken to a Shreveport hospital for his injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.
When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect went outside and fired rounds at Caddo Parish deputies. It’s believed he possibly struck a CPSO unit.
Deputies returned fire to Salone before he retreated back inside the home.
The woman and children were able to escape the house with no injuries.
At some point, Salone left the home, according to deputies. They believe the he lives not far from the crime scene.
A perimeter has been established and authorities are working to confirm the suspect’s location at this time. Deputies believe he may harm himself.
