Strong storms this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon

Good morning! A strong line of rain and thunderstorms will continue to move through the ArkLaTex this morning. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for all of our counties in E. Texas & SW Arkansas as well as our western parishes in NW Louisiana until 7am. This does include the Shreveport-Bossier area. Storms are moving to the east anywhere from 35-45mph and are capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60mph and hail.
Winds will stay gusty throughout the area today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of E. Texas, McCurtain Co. (OK), most of our counties in SW Arkansas, along with Caddo & Bossier parish until 5pm. Southwest winds will be sustaining at 10-20mph, gusting upwards of 35+.
Temperature wise, a lot of places were in the 70s this morning, but will cool with the storms. Temperatures start in the low 60s this morning and will warm into the upper 60s, low 70s this afternoon. After storms move out by late morning, expect partly cloudy skies. Lows tonight drops into the low 40s.
After that we have a nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be below average Friday & Saturday in the upper 50s. Temperatures Sunday in the low 60s. By the beginning of next week, temperatures will be back up into the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for the weekend and into next week. Monday could have more clouds than sun. A small chance of rain comes into the forecast Wednesday.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
