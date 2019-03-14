Strong storms this morning, partly cloudy this afternoon

After that we have a nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be below average Friday & Saturday in the upper 50s. Temperatures Sunday in the low 60s. By the beginning of next week, temperatures will be back up into the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for the weekend and into next week. Monday could have more clouds than sun. A small chance of rain comes into the forecast Wednesday.