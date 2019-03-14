Police department offers free active shooter course for all law enforcement officers

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) - Law enforcement officers interested in learning more about handling active shooter situations can get additional training in an upcoming course in Texarkana.
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department will hold an advanced active shooter course June 3-4.
According to TAPD, the course will teach multiple skills including weapon manipulation, setting up for room entry and room entry techniques, and more.
The course is open and free to all law enforcement professionals and will last 2 ½ days.
Participants must be a certified police officer.
For more information about the course contact Sgt. Rick Cockrell at (903) 824-7641.
