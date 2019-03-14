Man shot in buttocks during standoff; gunman shoots at deputies

CADDO PARISH (KSLA) - Deputies remain on scene of a standoff that left one man injured late Wednesday night.
A call came in just before 10 p.m in the 10000 block of Springridge-Texas State Line Road.
Deputies say a man broke into the house where his ex-girlfriend, her children ages 12 and 14, and another man lived. Tying up the family.
The gunman confronted his ex and the man, firing several shots inside the home, striking the man in his buttocks, shoulder while he attempted to escape.
He was then taken to a Shreveport hospital for his injuries, which are considered non-life-threatening.
Inside the home, the gunman held the woman and children at gunpoint. When deputies arrived on scene, the gunman went outside and fired rounds at Caddo Parish deputies. It’s believed he possibly struck a CPSO unit.
Deputies returned fire at the gunman before he retreated back inside the home.
The woman and children were able to escape the house. Luckily, they were uninjured.
A perimeter has been established at the scene and are working to confirm the gunman's location at this time. Deputies believe the gunman may harm himself.
This is an ongoing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
