Man buys $1,000 of Girl Scout cookies, doesn’t take any

SOUTH JORDAN, UT (KSTU/Tribune/CNN) – Two hundred and fifty boxes of Girl Scout cookies could easily cover you for a year, but when a Utah man dropped a grand on the popular cookies, he didn’t plan on stocking his pantry.
The cookie booth of Troop 455 gives Girl Scouts a taste of success.
“It helps our math. We learn to deal with customers. It’s just really fun,” said Autumn, a Girl Scout.
On a cold and snowy Friday night, Daryl Smith walked up to their booth.
“We were selling cookies and this really nice man came up and said ‘I’ll buy $1,000 worth of cookies,’ and I thought he was joking,” said Liliana, a Girl Scout. The Scouts’ last names weren’t provided.
That’s 250 boxes, and while most wouldn’t dream of sharing a box of Girl Scout cookies, he asked the girls to give them away.
“He wouldn’t even take a single box for himself,” Autumn said.
“Most people didn’t believe us," Liliana said. “They thought it was a scam.”
"People would respond, ‘No, no way, that doesn’t happen. Nothing is free in this world,’” Autumn said.
It was an unforgettable moment for the girls as they handed out hundreds of boxes over two days.
“This was a really cool experience because we were out there in the freezing cold wanting to go home and we just got to give away cookies,” Autumn said.
For Smith, seeing the girls smile was priceless.
“We always try for doing something to pay it forward and in return, maybe somebody else will, too,” he said.
It’s an important lesson the girls won't forget.
"I thought it was really kind of him and generous."
If you still need your fix of Girl Scout cookies, the organization has a website to help you find locations where they are being sold.
