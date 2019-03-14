Gunfire lands one in hospital, 2 more in jail

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Gunfire apparently erupted when two men went to another man's home and got into an argument with him, authorities say.
Now the resident of that home remains in a Shreveport hospital recovering from a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to his chest.
And each of the two men accused of shooting him is being held on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.
Derrick Montgomery, 41, was wounded during an exchange of gunfire shortly after 3:30 p.m. March 11 at his residence in the 500 block of Allen Avenue, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The two men who came to his home left after he was shot.
Willie Rochelle III, 41, of Shreveport, was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 6:49 pm. Monday then Caddo Correctional Center at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday.
Marvin Terell Rochelle, 22, of Shreveport, was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 8:53 p.m. Monday then Caddo Correctional Center at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Each is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder with bond set at $500,000.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.