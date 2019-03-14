East Texas resident identified as woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - Authorities have identified a Lufkin, Texas, resident as the woman who died in a two-vehicle wreck in Panola County, Texas.
She is 66-year-old Carolyn Barnett Fults, the Texas Department of Public Safety reports.
The accident happened at 12:52 p.m. Wednesday on Texas Highway 315 about 11 miles southwest of Carthage.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Fults was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata west on TX 315 at a speed that was too fast for the wet roadway, says a statement from Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Highway Patrol.
When Fults lost control of her car, the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2012 Volvo truck-tractor rig that was towing a semi-trailer.
She was pronounced dead by Judge Jana Enloe. Her body was taken to Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin.
The truck driver - 66-year-old Robert James Sanders, of Mont Belvieu, Texas - was treated at UT Health Carthage then released.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.