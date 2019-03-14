Couple suffers loss of two infants to rare disorder

Pol-G is a rare genetic disorder. According to Josh, “It’s extremely rare. To be exact just to be a carrier of POL-G is 1 in 200,000 so the odds of me meeting Jess is 1 in 200,000.” Further research shows there is a 1 in four chance of having a baby with POL-G which often causes liver failure. “I ask them how often have you seen this if it is that rare and he said we have seen it in two babies down here. Your daughter and your son.” That’s the response Josh got from doctors at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.