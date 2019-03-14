Cool, but quiet weekend ahead

An extended stretch of quiet weather is looking likely through much of next week. We'll have little to no rain, but temperatures for the most part will be running a little cooler than average for this time of year.
Expect partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will turn colder with overnight lows in the low 40s. We’ll stay partly cloudy on Friday. Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below average for this time of year with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
Right now the weekend looks pleasant, but we’ll have some cold mornings. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s. Sunday looks slightly warmer with highs in the low 60s. Both days will start off cold in the 30s. Some frost and even a light freeze are possible for areas around and north of I-30.
We’ll continue with the quiet pattern through much of next week. Temperatures will run in the mid to upper 60s early in the week, but by the end we’ll likely get back into the low 70s.
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
