‘All I can say is evil’: daycare director after watching video showing former employee shouting at and kicking children

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) – The video is hard to watch – a daycare worker lashing out at toddlers.
Wendi Nelson, a former employee at True Foundations Learning Center, was arrested and charged last week with five felony counts of unlawful conduct toward a child. The five children were between 3 and 4 years old.
Newly released videos show why authorities brought those charges.
In one recorded incident, the children are getting ready for lunch when Nelson gets frustrated with a little girl and starts yelling in her face.
Minutes later, Nelson grabs the child by the arm and pulls her off her seat.
Another video shows Nelson getting a group of children ready for nap time. One child’s feet appear to be in her way, so she kicks them.
In a third incident, Nelson appears to pick up a child by his pants, causing his head to hit the tile floor and leaving him in tears.
When daycare management was alerted to the incidents, Nelson was fired, and authorities alerted.
True Foundations Director Tina Camp was shocked by the videos.
"All I can say is evil," Camp said, describing Nelson’s alleged actions. "Evil. There is no other word. It was evil."
Nelson was already working at another daycare in North Augusta when she was arrested.
The incident report says Nelson told deputies that she "did not remember any of the incidents” at her former employer.
Meanwhile, Camp is dealing with the fallout of the incidents.
"I looked at it as a huge bully," she said. "Just overshadowing the little people and terrorizing them for no reason."
More charges may be coming because Camp has handed off additional video clips to police.
“It was not True Foundations Learning Center that abused the children,” Camp said. "It was Wendi Nelson.”
