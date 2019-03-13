TxDOT announces lane closure on US 59 in Marshall

MARSHALL, TEXAS (KSLA) - The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use alternate routes while a highway is partially closed.
Beginning on the afternoon of Thursday, March 14, the two inside lanes of southbound US Highway 59 will be closed to make repairs under the Union Pacific overpass.
Southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane between SH 43 North and Union Pacific Railroad.
Work is expected to be complete by late Friday afternoon, March 15.
