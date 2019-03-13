Turning cooler and dry out for the weekend

Rain and storm chances will be winding down through Thursday morning. Cooler, but drier conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend.
Heavy rain and a few strong storms remain possible through early evening. A few more showers may pop back up later tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will generally hold in the 50s to near 60, but could go up slightly by morning. We’ll start tomorrow with some showers, mainly across NW Louisiana. By afternoon expect dry weather and clearing skies. Temperatures will warm to around 70.
Cooler weather settles in as we close out the week and head into the weekend. We’ll be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 50s. Saturday looks cool, but dry. We’ll start in the 30s in the morning with afternoon highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks very similar with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs near 60. The weather is looking dry for your St. Patrick’s Day plans.
The quiet weather looks like it will continue through much of next week. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through Wednesday with daytime highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.
