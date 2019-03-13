Over 2,000 pounds of pork sausages recalled due to misbranding

(KPLC) - North Country Smokehouse is recalling around 2,601 pounds of pork sausage products due to misbranding, according to the USDA.
CPSC says the product contains a label that says it’s gluten free, however the product contains gluten in the form of wheat, which is an allergen.
Here is the affected product:
- 12-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing 4 pieces of “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE NATURAL IRISH BRAND BANGER SAUSAGE” and a use by date of 04/15/19 represented on the packaging
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, CPSC says. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
This product is sold nationwide. See the full report HERE.
