Northside Elementary closed Thursday due to flu

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Northside Elementary will be closed Thursday, Mar. 14 after flu and flu-like symptoms affect attendance.
According to a news release, over 100 students have been absent or sent home due to illness.
School officials are encouraging parents to keep their children home from school until they are fever free for a minimum of 24 hours.
Just like many schools in the district, the school’s maintenance team will conduct a hospital-grade level of cleaning tonight and tomorrow.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.