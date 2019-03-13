Man injured in Ingleside shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A person is recovering after an early morning shooting in Shreveport and authorities are searching for the gunman.
Officers were called to the Raceway gas station on Hearne Avenue and arrived on scene just before 1 a.m.
That's where they found a man with gunshot wounds to the right wrist and leg. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for treatment.
Officers on the scene say that his wounds are considered non-life-threatening.
However, police were told that the shooting happened while the victim was driving in the 3100 block of Regent Street. That’s in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.
Shell casings were recovered on Regent.
However, there is no description of any assailant.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.