Jury finds man guilty of attacking his mother, her boyfriend

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish man faces up to 50 years in prison for attacking his mother and her boyfriend.
Dustin Charles Eschenbach, 20, of Shreveport, is scheduled to be sentenced March 20.
His three-day trial culminated today with a Caddo District Court jury finding him guilty of one count each of aggravated battery and attempted second-degree murder, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
The attacks occurred Feb. 16, 2018.
Eschenbach, who was armed with a knife, waited until his mother and her boyfriend returned home from dinner and shopping.
He stabbed his mother in the neck, head and body when she entered the residence. And when her boyfriend intervened, Eschenbach attacked him.
His mother’s wounds were considered to be life-threatening. She has since undergone two surgeries.
Her boyfriend was seriously wounded in the attack.
Now Eschenbach faces 10 to 50 years in prison at hard labor on the charge of attempted second-degree murder. That would be served without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of his sentence.
He also faces up to 10 years in prison, possibly at hard labor, and a $5,000 fine on the charge of aggravated battery.
