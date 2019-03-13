Fouke marching band sports new championship rings

FOUKE, AR (KSLA) - Members of the Fouke band are preparing for what they hope will be a successful concert season; but, for these students they’ve already been successful — just check their bling.
Band students are sporting championship rings as winners of the Arkansas Triple "A" Marching Band competition last October.
"I think it its really pretty, and I like wearing it and showing it off," said Drevianna Thomas, band student.
To recognize the accomplishment the school district joined with parents to purchase the rings, the first championship rings of any kind for the Southwest Arkansas school district.
“It is a policy our board adopted,” said Buddy Deese, Fouke’s band director. “Because of what we did any group in our school that earns a state championship will have the opportunity to have a commemorative ring.”
The Fouke band has only competed in the competition for three years. The band consists of 49 musicians and band leaders say receiving championship rings will only help the band grow.
“Hopefully, that will make everybody around here better and everybody more proud with what we are doing,” Deese said.
There are just over 300 students in Fouke High School and what these band students accomplished is ringing throughout the small Miller County town.
“Oh we love it,” said Fouke Mayor Terry Purvis. “It’s a great one of the great assets we have in the City of Fouke is our school, the Fouke School District and the band is just phenomenal.”
