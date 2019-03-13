FIRST ALERT: Strong storms could impact the ArkLaTex today

Rain and storm chances only increase throughout the day. A line of rain and thunderstorms continue to push through the ArkLaTex and the intensity increase later this afternoon. A few strong storms possible this afternoon (after 3pm) as the strong frontal system moves through ArkLaTex. Main threat would be high, damaging wind gusts upwards of 60mph. The far eastern areas of NW Louisiana are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon.
As this system pushes through, high winds around the entire area are possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex until 1am overnight tonight. Winds will be coming from the south, sustaining anywhere from 15-25mph, but gusting up to 40-45mph. If a stronger storms pushes through your area, wind gusts could be upwards of 50-60mph. This could impact high profile vehicles on the roadways. Be careful on the roadways!
Temperatures won’t rise a whole lot throughout the day, but areas will get into the upper 60s, low 70s. After rain pushes through your area, temperatures could drop a few degrees.
The KSLA First Alert Weather Team will continue to be your First Alert on the potential for strong storms today. Here’s how you can always get the very latest updates:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.