FIRST ALERT: Strong storms could impact the ArkLaTex today

As this system pushes through, high winds around the entire area are possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex until 1am overnight tonight. Winds will be coming from the south, sustaining anywhere from 15-25mph, but gusting up to 40-45mph. If a stronger storms pushes through your area, wind gusts could be upwards of 50-60mph. This could impact high profile vehicles on the roadways. Be careful on the roadways!