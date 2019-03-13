A few strong storms this afternoon

Good morning! Don't forget to grab that umbrella this morning. Although you may not encounter this morning, rain and storm chances increase after 9am for the northwestern portions of the area. Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the day. A few strong storms possible this afternoon as the frontal system starts to exit the ArkLaTex. Main threat would be high, damaging wind gusts. The far eastern areas of SW Arkansas and NW Louisiana are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon.
Temperature wise this morning, we will be very mild. Temperatures start off in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures won’t rise a whole lot, but areas will get into the upper 60s, low 70s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of the ArkLaTex. Winds will be coming from the south, sustaining anywhere from 15-25mph, but gusting up to 40mph. This could impact high profile vehicles on the roadways. Be careful!
Tomorrow, temperatures stay warm in the upper 60s. A few lingering showers are possible, otherwise dry.
After that we have a nice dry stretch across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be below average Friday & Saturday in the upper 50s. Temperatures Sunday in the low 60s. By the beginning of next week, temperatures will be back up into the mid 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected for the weekend and into next week. Monday could have more sun than clouds.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel
