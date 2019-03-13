A few strong storms this afternoon

Good morning! Don't forget to grab that umbrella this morning. Although you may not encounter this morning, rain and storm chances increase after 9am for the northwestern portions of the area. Rain chances will continue to increase throughout the day. A few strong storms possible this afternoon as the frontal system starts to exit the ArkLaTex. Main threat would be high, damaging wind gusts. The far eastern areas of SW Arkansas and NW Louisiana are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon.